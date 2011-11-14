Stephen Espinoza Named Head of Showtime Sports

Showtime

has named Stephen Espinoza as its new executive vice president and

general manager of Showtime's sports and entertainment programming.

Espinoza

replaces Ken Hershman, who left last month to head up HBO Sports. He

will be responsible for managing the day-to-day activities of the sports

and event group.

"Stephen

has had a great career that spans sports, entertainment, television and

film," said Showtime chairman and CEO Matthew Blank. "His deep

experience in a variety of fields and incredible knowledge and contacts

within the boxing and mixed martial arts communities will be an asset to

Showtime as we continue to expand our offerings. I am confident that he

will be a great leader to our already all-star sports group."

Previously,

Espinoza was a partner at Ziffren Brittenham LLP, where represented

athletes and sports personalities, including professional boxers Oscar

De La Hoya and Mike Tyson. He was also lead counsel for De La Hoya's

Gold Boy Promotions.