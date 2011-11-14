Stephen Espinoza Named Head of Showtime Sports
Showtime
has named Stephen Espinoza as its new executive vice president and
general manager of Showtime's sports and entertainment programming.
Espinoza
replaces Ken Hershman, who left last month to head up HBO Sports. He
will be responsible for managing the day-to-day activities of the sports
and event group.
"Stephen
has had a great career that spans sports, entertainment, television and
film," said Showtime chairman and CEO Matthew Blank. "His deep
experience in a variety of fields and incredible knowledge and contacts
within the boxing and mixed martial arts communities will be an asset to
Showtime as we continue to expand our offerings. I am confident that he
will be a great leader to our already all-star sports group."
Previously,
Espinoza was a partner at Ziffren Brittenham LLP, where represented
athletes and sports personalities, including professional boxers Oscar
De La Hoya and Mike Tyson. He was also lead counsel for De La Hoya's
Gold Boy Promotions.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.