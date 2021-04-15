Showtime Sets June Gervonta Davis-Mario Barrios PPV Boxing Event

Showtime Thursday outlined its boxing event slate for the next five months, highlighted by its June 27 Gervonta Davis-Mario Barrios super lightweight championship fight.

The Davis-Barrios PPV fight is one of nine fights the network has outlined as part of its live boxing telecast lineup that runs through September. The fight cards feature such marquee fighters as Jermall and Jermell Charlo, Guillermo Rigondeaux, David Benavidez and Nonito Donaire, according to the network.

Showtime Sports president Stephen Espinoza said the fights will take place before a live audience, keeping with applicable COVID-19 safety protocols.

“High-impact, meaningful fights amongst many of the biggest names and brightest stars in combat sports ...that is what Showtime promises and that is what we are delivering,” Espinoza said in a statement. “With an opportunity to crown an undisputed world champion at 154 pounds, a highly anticipated super bantamweight title unification, a stacked pay-per-view showdown and more than a dozen fights between 118-168 pounds, Showtime is presenting boxing’s best young fighters, all daring to be great by putting their world titles and undefeated records on the line.”

Showtime’s boxing lineup comes amid the network's April launch of the Bellator MMA franchise, offering at least two live MMA cards a month on the network as part of a multi-year agreement.

Read also: Showtime Taps Bellator MMA Events to Help Punch Up Subscribers

The headline matchups for Showtime’s summer boxing lineup are as follows:

MAY 15 – SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING

Luis Nery vs. Brandon Figueroa, WBC Super Bantamweight World Title Fight

MAY 29 – SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING

Nordine Oubaali vs Nonito Donaire, WBC Bantamweight world championship

JUNE 19 – SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING

Jermall Charlo vs. Juan Macias Montiel, WBC Middleweight World Title Fight

JUNE 26 – SHOWTIME PPV

Gervonta Davis vs. Mario Barrios, WBA Super Lightweight World Title Fight

JULY 3 – SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING

Chris Colbert vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa, WBA Super Featherweight Interim Title Fight

JULY 17 – SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING

Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castaño, Undisputed IBF, WBA, WBC & WBO Junior Middleweight World Title Unification Fight

AUGUST 14 – SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING

Guillermo Rigondeaux vs. John Riel Casimero, WBO Bantamweight World Title Fight

AUGUST 28– SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING

David Benavidez vs. Jose Uzcategui, WBC Super Middleweight Title Eliminator

SEPTEMBER 11 – SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING

Stephen Fulton, Jr. vs. winner of Nery-Figueroa, Super Bantamweight World Title Unification Fight