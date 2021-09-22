Showtime To Distribute November Canelo Alvarez-Caleb Plant PPV Boxing Event

Showtime will continue its busy 2021 pay-per-view boxing campaign in November with the distribution of the Canelo Alvarez-Caleb Plant super middleweight unification fight.

The Nov. 6 fight from Las Vegas will pit arguably the PPV boxing category’s biggest draw in WBA/WBC/WBO super middleweight champion Alvarez against IBF super middleweight champion Plant.

The event -- Alvarez’s first appearance on Showtime in nearly nine years -- will mark the latest PPV boxing event the premium service has distributed this year following its June 6 Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul bout, its July 3 Gervonta Davis-Mario Barrios fight and its Aug. 29 Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley event.

“2021 has been a phenomenal year for Showtime Boxing,” said Showtime Sports President Stephen Espinoza during the event’s Sept. 21 press conference.. “It’s one of our most prolific years in recent memory … we are proud to welcome Canelo Alvarez back to Showtime and we also welcome Caleb Plant for his Showtime debut.”

The fight joins the ESPN/Fox Sports-distributed Oct. 9 Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder trilogy fight as well as Triller’s Oct. 4 Teófimo López-George Kambosos Jr. boxing event on the Fall PPV boxing card.