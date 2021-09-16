Triller Props Up October Teófimo López-George Kambosos Jr. PPV Boxing Event
Rescheduled fight card to take place on rare Monday night
Fresh off its Sept. 11 Evander Holyfield-Vitor Belfort pay-per-view event, event distribution company Triller will now turn its attention to its Oct. 4 Teófimo López-George Kambosos Jr. boxing event.
The PPV fight, for López’s undisputed lightweight titles, will take place on a rare Monday night after being rescheduled several times from its original June 19 date. In June López was diagnosed with COVID, initially postponing the fight to Aug. 14 before eventually settling on the Oct. 4 date at New York’s Madison Square Garden.
The PPV event will retail at $49.99 and will feature several undercard fights as well as a number of musical performances which will be announced at a later date, according to the distribution company. In Demand will distribute the fight along with digital streaming service FITE.TV.
The López-Kambosos fight follows Triller’s Holyfield-Belfort event in which Belfort, a former UFC mixed martial arts champ, scored a technical knockout of the 58-year old Holyfield, who replaced COVID-19 stricken Oscar De La Hoya a week before the event. It's unclear how many PPV buys the fight generated.
The event also featured commentary from former President Donald Trump, who provided color commentary through the event's multiple secondary audio programming (SAP) offering.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.