Triller Postpones June 19 Teofimo Lopez-George Kambosos PPV Fight

Boxing promotion company Triller on Tuesday postponed its June 19 Teofimo Lopez-George Kambosos pay-per-view fight card after Lopez was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The fight, for Lopez’s lightweight championship belt, is now set for Aug. 14 at a location to be determined, according to Triller executives. The move marks the second for the event after being rescheduled to June 16 from its original date of June 5, avoiding any conflicts with Showtime’s June 6 Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul PPV event.

"We send our best to Teofimo and his family and hope they get well soon, and look forward to seeing this epic battle on August 14, 2021,” said Triller Fight Club co-founder Ryan Kavanaugh in a statement.

Boxing fans will still have several fights to watch on Saturday as Showtime airs a tripleheader fight card headlined by the Jermall Charlo-Juan Macias Montiel middleweight championship fight. ESPN will also feature a bantamweight title bout between titleholder Naoya Inoue and Michael Dasmarinas. On PPV, legendary boxing champion Julio Cesar Chavez will return to the ring to fight an exhibition fight against Hector Camacho Jr.

