Evander Holyfield Replaces Oscar De La Hoya on Triller 9/11 PPV Fight Card
Former President Donald Trump to provide commentary on Sept. 11 PPV event's SAP audio feed
Former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield will once again step into the pay-per-view boxing ring this Saturday night (Sept. 11) to fight former UFC mixed martial arts champion Vitor Belfort, with former President Donald Trump providing commentary for the PPV event.
Holyfield -- who last fought professionally in 2011 -- replaces former boxing champion Oscar De La Hoya, who pulled out of the fight last week due to a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. The fight card also features a boxing match between mixed martial arts legends Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz.
Trump and his son Donald Trump Jr. are scheduled to provide fight commentary during the multi-fight PPV card, according to industry sources. Purchasers of the $49.99 event will be able to access the Trump commentary on the multiple secondary audio programming (SAP) service, according to sources.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
