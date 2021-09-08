Evander Holyfield Replaces Oscar De La Hoya on Triller 9/11 PPV Fight Card

Former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield will once again step into the pay-per-view boxing ring this Saturday night (Sept. 11) to fight former UFC mixed martial arts champion Vitor Belfort, with former President Donald Trump providing commentary for the PPV event.

Holyfield -- who last fought professionally in 2011 -- replaces former boxing champion Oscar De La Hoya, who pulled out of the fight last week due to a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. The fight card also features a boxing match between mixed martial arts legends Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz.

Trump and his son Donald Trump Jr. are scheduled to provide fight commentary during the multi-fight PPV card, according to industry sources. Purchasers of the $49.99 event will be able to access the Trump commentary on the multiple secondary audio programming (SAP) service, according to sources.