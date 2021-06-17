Oscar De La Hoya To Return to Ring in September Exhibition Fight

Add former boxing champion Oscar De La Hoya to the growing number of retired boxers stepping back into the ring this summer.

The former 11-time, multi-division world champion will fight a Sept. 11 exhibition match against former UFC fighter Vitor Belfort as part of a Triller-distributed fight card which will also feature musical performances, according to the social media company. De La Hoya hasn’t fought in the ring since losing to Manny Pacquiao in 2008.

The fight is part of a weekend music festival dubbed TrillerVerz that will feature a number of musical acts that will be announced at a later date. It’s unclear whether the weekend’s events, including the De La Hoya-Belfort fight, will be part offered as one singular event or separate PPV events.

De La Hoya is the latest retired boxer to announce his return to the PPV ring. This Saturday Julio Cesar Chavez will fight in an exhibition boxing match against Hector Camacho Jr., marking his first ring appearance in more than15 years. Earlier this month Floyd Mayweather returned to the ring after a four-year absence to fight YouTube star Logan Paul in an eight-round exhibition bout. Former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield is also expected to step back in the ring later this year in an exhibition bout.

Triller distributed last November’s Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr. exhibition fight, which drew more than 1.6 million PPV buys.

