Fury-Wilder III PPV Fight Rescheduled for Oct. 9

The Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder heavyweight pay-per-view fight is back on and will take place Oct. 9, boxing promoter Top Rank announced Thursday.

The fight, which was postponed from its originally scheduled July 24 date after Fury tested positive for COVID-19, will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, according to Tom Rank.

Official #FuryWilder3 Update: See you Oct. 9.

The first fight in 2018 between the two heavyweights ended in a draw. Fury scored a 7th round TKO over Wilder in the February 2020 rematch.

The fight will be the third major PPV boxing match to take place in as many months, following the Aug. 21 Manny Pacquiao-Errol Spence Jr. fight and the Sept. 18 Canelo Alvarez-Caleb Plant bout.

