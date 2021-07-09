Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder III PPV Fight Postponed
July 24 bout moved to October after Fury camp contracts COVID-19
The July 24 Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder heavyweight championship pay-per-view boxing match has been postponed after people in Fury's camp tested positive for COVID-19, according to ESPN.
The fight — the third between the two boxers — will most likely be moved to October, said ESPN. The two fighters fought to a draw in their 2018 bout, while Fury scored a technical knockout over Wilder in 2020.
Fury had planned to unify the heavyweight division with a summer fight against Anthony Joshua, but an arbitrator in May ruled that a rematch clause in the contract for the second fight forced Fury to meet Wilder in his next fight.
