Showtime Promotes Christie to COO

Tom Christie, a 25-year veteran of Showtime Networks, has been named chief operating officer at the cable company. He was previously president of distribution, business development and network operations, and will continue to lead the company's distribution, sales, affiliate marketing, network operations and new business development teams, and the Showtime streaming service product group. Christie will also continue to have oversight of the planning and execution of future strategies and new business ventures.

"Tom is an executive of the highest caliber and is one of our key strategic leaders," said David Nevins, president and CEO. "He is central to driving our long-term growth as we continue to expand onto new platforms, and we're thrilled that he will be stepping up his role at Showtime Networks."

Prior to arriving at Showtime, Christie was executive VP, sales and affiliate marketing at Sundance Channel.