Showtime Proffers Multiplatform Preview of 'House Of Lies' Premiere

Looking to gain sampling and create buzz before the series' linear premiere in the new year, Showtime is making the pilot of original comedy House of Lies available online, via affiliate partners' on-demand platforms and through various apps.

House of Lies, starring Don Cheadle and Kristen Bell, premieres on the premium service on Jan. 8 at 10 p.m. as part of its free preview weekend with distributors, reaching 60 million households, but can now be previewed on Showtime's website, and via select television providers' free On Demand channels and websites.

Moreover, the series premiere is also available on YouTube and Showtime apps on iPhone, iPod Touch and Android smartphones and tablets, as well as the Showtime social for iPad, Nook and Kindle Fire tablets, and for download as a free video podcast on iTunes.

You also can check out a clip here.

Based on the hit tell-all book from best-selling author Martin Kihn (House of Lies: How Management Consultants Steal Your Watch and Then Tell You the Time), the dark comedy peels reveals the world of big business few have experienced. Marty Kaan (Cheadle), the big-money earner at Galweather & Stearn, oversees "The Pod" of young power players -- Jeannie (Kristen Bell), Clyde (Ben Schwartz) and Doug (Josh Lawson). Kaan is the ultimate power player and under his direction, this ruthless, pull-no-punches team is here to stick it to the man by beating the corporate suckers at their own game.