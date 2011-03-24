Showtime to Preview SF Giants Doc on April 13

Showtime and Major League Baseball announced on Thursday that a sneak preview of the new documentary series The Franchise: A Season with the San Francisco Giants will be shown on April 13, two weeks after the start of the Major League baseball season, at 9:30 p.m. on Showtime.

The

documentary series will chronicle the first half of the San Francisco

Giants' 2011 season. Embedded cameras will give viewers inside access to

coaches and players as they attempt to defend the franchise's first

title since moving to the Bay Area. The entire series will be shot over an

eight-month span.

The one-hour series will officially premiere on July 13. A trailer can be viewed here.