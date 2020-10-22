Showtime Premieres ‘The Reagans’ November 15

Showtime debuts docuseries The Reagans, a four-part series about President Ronald Reagan and wife Nancy, November 15. Matt Tyrnauer directs. The series “contextualizes the legacy of Ronald and Nancy a generation later while exploring the palace intrigue of the Reagan White House years,” said Showtime.

The docuseries covers Reagan’s rise from movie star to politician, and examines his record on race, the Iran-Contra scandal and reaction to the HIV pandemic. The Reagans features never-before-seen materials and interviews with the couple’s family and friends.

“The Reagans explores the indelible mark the Reagans left on society, the nation and the world, as well as how their impact resonates in the conservative movement of today,” said Showtime. “By shining a light on the truths behind the Reagan myth and critically analyzing Ronald Reagan’s quest for power, his mode of governing, the ripple effects of his economic policies and the unprecedented role Nancy Reagan played in the White House, the series redefines the Reagans a generation after they stood at the center of the national and global stage.”

Altimeter Films produces the series. Tyrnauer is executive producer with Corey Reeser and Stephen J. Morrison.