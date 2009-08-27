Showtime Piloting ‘The C Word’

Showtime has ordered a half-hour pilot about a woman diagnosed with cancer. The pilot, dubbed The C Word (working title), will star and be executive produced by actress Laura Linney.



The potential series would delve into “the emotional ups and downs of a suburban wife and mother forced to face reality yet also find the light side in a dark situation.”



"Laura Linney is in that rare echelon of truly gifted actresses who fully embody the characters they play and we are honored to welcome her to Showtime," says Showtime entertainment president Bob Greenblatt. "Cancer is not usually the subject of half-hour comedy, but Laura saw what we did in this complex show -- a woman who gets a wake-up call that causes her to shake up her life and family. She will no doubt make this character both heartbreaking and disarmingly funny, and we’re thrilled that she has chosen this show for her foray into series television.”



Darlene Hunt is the creator, writer and executive producer, with Linney, Neal H. Moritz and Vivian Cannon also serving as executive producers.



The pilot will be shot in the Fall.