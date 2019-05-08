Showtime Picks Up ‘Billions’ Season Five

Showtime has ordered a fifth season of drama Billions. Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis star in the show.

Billions is averaging 4.2 million viewers per week across platforms, Showtime said. The season four finale airs June 9.

Billions was created and is executive produced by showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien. The series was also created by Andrew Ross Sorkin.

“Billions’ addictive examination of wealth and power is supremely entertaining, smart and surprising,” said Gary Levine, co-president of entertainment, Showtime. “We’re loving season four and can’t wait to buckle up for the wild ride that Brian and David and their brilliant cast have in store for us in season five.”

Lewis’ Bobby Axelrod and Giamatti’s Chuck Rhoades, former enemies, and Wendy Rhoades (Maggie Siff), the chief counselor to each, have come together to form an uneasy but effective alliance, aimed at the eradication of all their rivals, including Grigor Andolov (guest star John Malkovich), Taylor Mason (Asia Kate Dillon), Bryan Connerty (Toby Leonard Moore) and Waylon "Jock" Jeffcoat (guest star Clancy Brown). “Ambition and betrayal have long been at the heart of Billions, and this season all the characters find out exactly how high a price they'll have to pay to satisfy those needs,” said Showtime.