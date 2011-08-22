Showtime Picks Up Three New Pilots
Showtime has greenlit three new pilots, one comedy and two
dramas, the network said Monday.
The half-hour Gurland
on Gurland is a first-person documentary directed by and starring filmmaker
Andrew Gurland that will reflect on his family life and his challenges in pursuing
the next step in his career. It's produced by CBS Television Studios with Gurland
and Glenn Gordon Caron executive producing.
Drama Masters of Sex,
an adaptation of the book of the same name by Thomas Maier, is based on the unusual
relationship between two people credited with touching off the sexual
revolution. The series is from Sony Pictures Television and executive produced
by Michelle Ashford with Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly executive producing
for Timberman-Beverly Productions.
The second one-hour series, Ray Donovan, is a dark family comedic drama about a man who is a
fixer for the rich and famous in Los Angeles and has a troubled Irish family. Created,
written and executive produced by Ann Biderman with Mark Gordon executive
producing.
