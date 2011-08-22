Showtime Picks Up Three New Pilots

Showtime has greenlit three new pilots, one comedy and two

dramas, the network said Monday.

The half-hour Gurland

on Gurland is a first-person documentary directed by and starring filmmaker

Andrew Gurland that will reflect on his family life and his challenges in pursuing

the next step in his career. It's produced by CBS Television Studios with Gurland

and Glenn Gordon Caron executive producing.

Drama Masters of Sex,

an adaptation of the book of the same name by Thomas Maier, is based on the unusual

relationship between two people credited with touching off the sexual

revolution. The series is from Sony Pictures Television and executive produced

by Michelle Ashford with Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly executive producing

for Timberman-Beverly Productions.

The second one-hour series, Ray Donovan, is a dark family comedic drama about a man who is a

fixer for the rich and famous in Los Angeles and has a troubled Irish family. Created,

written and executive produced by Ann Biderman with Mark Gordon executive

producing.