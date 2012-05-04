Showtime Picks Up Third Season of 'The Borgias'
Showtime has renewed period drama The Borgias for a third season, the network said Friday. Ten
episodes will premiere in 2013.
Production on season three of the Renaissance-set drama will
begin this summer in Budapest, Hungary.
The Borgias is
currently in its second season and averaged 2.6 million total viewers across all platforms for its first episode (the most recent week for which numbers are available).
Its season two finale airs Sunday, June 17 at 10 p.m.
