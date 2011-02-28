Showtime Picks Up 'Shameless,' 'Episodes' For Second Seasons

Showtime's hit freshman drama Shameless will be returning for 12 episodes in 2012 along with new comedy Episodes, the network announced Monday.

Shameless, starring William H. Macy and Emmy Rossum, has become the network's best performing first-year drama ever since premiering Jan. 9. Episodes, starring Matt LeBlanc, also debuted on Jan. 9. Both shows will begin second-season production later this year and will premiere those episodes in 2012.

"[ShamelessExecutive Producer] John Wells is carving out a tone that is truly unique in the television landscape," said Showtime President of Entertainment David Nevins, in a statement. "We are thrilled with the response to both series and eager to start planning for their second seasons."



Shameless is the story of a Chicago family whose six kids keep their house going while their hard-drinking father Macy is out on the town. The series has averaged four million viewers weekly and is on pace to be the network's number 2 drama series ever, behind Dexter, which averages 5.2 million, according to the network.



Episodes, a co-production between Showtime and the BBC, is about a husband-wife producing team bringing a successful British show to America. The show has averaged almost two million viewers per week, including On Demand and replays. The show is produced by David Crane (Friends, The Class) and Jeffrey Klarik (Mad About You, The Class).