ShowtimePicks Up Series ‘House of Lies,' ‘Homeland'
Showtime has
picked up two pilots, House of Lies
and Homeland, for 12-episode orders.
One-hour
drama Homeland is a psychological
thriller starring Claire Danes as a CIA officer who believes the intelligence
that led to the rescue of a missing U.S. soldier (Damian Lewis) is connected to
an Al Qaeda plot.
House of Lies is a half-hour comedy starring Don Cheadle
as a self-loathing management consultant at a top-tier firm. The series, based
on the book House of Lies: How Management Consultants Steal Your Watch and
Tell You the Time, co-stars Kristen Bell as an Ivy-League graduate who works
at his firm.
"On the
heels of successfully launching our four freshman series in the last 8 months,
we're excited to introduce the next wave of Showtime shows," said Entertainment
President David Nevins. "Homeland and House of Lies are audacious in both their
concept and their casting. They build upon the network's successful pedigree
and expand the definition of what a Showtime series can be."
Both series
will start production this summer.
