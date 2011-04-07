ShowtimePicks Up Series ‘House of Lies,' ‘Homeland'

Showtime has

picked up two pilots, House of Lies

and Homeland, for 12-episode orders.

One-hour

drama Homeland is a psychological

thriller starring Claire Danes as a CIA officer who believes the intelligence

that led to the rescue of a missing U.S. soldier (Damian Lewis) is connected to

an Al Qaeda plot.

House of Lies is a half-hour comedy starring Don Cheadle

as a self-loathing management consultant at a top-tier firm. The series, based

on the book House of Lies: How Management Consultants Steal Your Watch and

Tell You the Time, co-stars Kristen Bell as an Ivy-League graduate who works

at his firm.

"On the

heels of successfully launching our four freshman series in the last 8 months,

we're excited to introduce the next wave of Showtime shows," said Entertainment

President David Nevins. "Homeland and House of Lies are audacious in both their

concept and their casting. They build upon the network's successful pedigree

and expand the definition of what a Showtime series can be."

Both series

will start production this summer.