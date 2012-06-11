ShowtimePicks Up 'Ray Donovan,' 'Masters of Sex' to Series

Showtime has

picked up the dramas Ray Donovan and Masters of Sex to series,

the network announced Monday.

Both will debut

sometime in 2013.

Ray Donovan stars Liev Schreiber in

his first role as a TV series regular. Schreiber plays Ray Donovan, an

LA-based "trouble shooter," who solves complicated and confidential problems

for the city's elite, but can't seem to escape his own past. The series also

stars Jon Voight and Elliot Gould. Ray Donovan was created and executive

produced by Ann Biderman (Southland).



Masters of Sex

portrays the story of William Masters and Virginia Johnson, considered the

pioneers of the science of human sexuality. The series stars Michael Sheen and

Lizzy Caplan in the title roles. Masters of Sex was created and

executive produced by Michelle Ashford (The Pacific).

"Ray

Donovan and Masters of Sex, each in their own distinctive ways,

represent the caliber of programming we want to bring to our subscribers,"

said Entertainment president David Nevins. "Both series are ambitious and

expansive, and feature great writing and great acting. I'm so excited for

viewers to experience these two new dramas, which I believe will prove to be

fantastic complements to our current slate of programming."