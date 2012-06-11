ShowtimePicks Up 'Ray Donovan,' 'Masters of Sex' to Series
Showtime has
picked up the dramas Ray Donovan and Masters of Sex to series,
the network announced Monday.
Both will debut
sometime in 2013.
Ray Donovan stars Liev Schreiber in
his first role as a TV series regular. Schreiber plays Ray Donovan, an
LA-based "trouble shooter," who solves complicated and confidential problems
for the city's elite, but can't seem to escape his own past. The series also
stars Jon Voight and Elliot Gould. Ray Donovan was created and executive
produced by Ann Biderman (Southland).
Masters of Sex
portrays the story of William Masters and Virginia Johnson, considered the
pioneers of the science of human sexuality. The series stars Michael Sheen and
Lizzy Caplan in the title roles. Masters of Sex was created and
executive produced by Michelle Ashford (The Pacific).
"Ray
Donovan and Masters of Sex, each in their own distinctive ways,
represent the caliber of programming we want to bring to our subscribers,"
said Entertainment president David Nevins. "Both series are ambitious and
expansive, and feature great writing and great acting. I'm so excited for
viewers to experience these two new dramas, which I believe will prove to be
fantastic complements to our current slate of programming."
