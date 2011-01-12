Showtime Passes On ‘Kennedys' Miniseries

Showtime has passed on the The Kennedys miniseries that was dumped by History network last

Friday.

"Although ‘The Kennedy's' is well produced, well acted and a

quality piece of work, it doesn't fit Showtime's programming brand," the network said in a statement.

The eight-part series, which History commissioned as its

first scripted series and was produced by Jonathan Koch, Steve Michaels and

Joel Surnow (24), stars Greg Kinnear and Katie Homes as John and Jackie

Kennedy. It was scheduled to premiere on History in the spring.

In announcing it would not air the Kennedys project Jan. 7, History

said "this dramatic interpretation is not a fit for the History brand."

Showtime was seen as a possible home for the miniseries

because it previously aired a controversial series about the Reagan family

after CBS dropped it.