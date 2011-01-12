Showtime Passes On ‘Kennedys' Miniseries
Showtime has passed on the The Kennedys miniseries that was dumped by History network last
Friday.
"Although ‘The Kennedy's' is well produced, well acted and a
quality piece of work, it doesn't fit Showtime's programming brand," the network said in a statement.
The eight-part series, which History commissioned as its
first scripted series and was produced by Jonathan Koch, Steve Michaels and
Joel Surnow (24), stars Greg Kinnear and Katie Homes as John and Jackie
Kennedy. It was scheduled to premiere on History in the spring.
In announcing it would not air the Kennedys project Jan. 7, History
said "this dramatic interpretation is not a fit for the History brand."
Showtime was seen as a possible home for the miniseries
because it previously aired a controversial series about the Reagan family
after CBS dropped it.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.