Showtime Orders 'Vatican' Pilot With Ridley Scott as Director

Showtime has placed its first pilot order for 2013, a drama about the inner-workings of the Catholic church, The Vatican.

Ridley Scott, who most recently directed the summer blockbuster Prometheus, will direct to mark his first foray into television. The Vatican is from former House executive producer Paul Attanasio.

The series will center around the relationships, rivalries and mysteries behind one of the world's most hidden institutions.

The Vatican is produced by Sony Pictures Television in association with Showtime. Along with Attanasio, Scott and David Zucker serve as executive producers.