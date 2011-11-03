ShowtimeOrders Third Season of 'Real L Word'
Showtime announced
Thursday that it has renewed reality series The Real L Word for a third
season.
For season three, The Real
L Word will expand to New York, while also remaining
in Los Angeles, including the return of some "fan
favorite" cast members from previous seasons. The first two seasons focused
exclusively on Los Angeles' lesbian community.
Aside from a few returners, the new season will feature new casts in both Los Angeles and New York.
"We're excited and gratified to be picking up the stories of our most beloved
season two cast members at some truly major and life-altering junctures, and we
think it's time to throw down and invite the women of New York to join in and
demonstrate the claims they've lobbed at us these past few years," said creator
and executive producer Ilene Chaiken. "New York's women have something
more to say about lesbian life, something that isn't being said by our Los Angeles ladies."
The
Real L Word is created and executive produced by Chaiken and
fellow executive producers Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz of Magical Elves, and
follows a group of high-profile lesbians as they navigate their daily lives.
