Showtime Orders Second Season of 'House of Lies'
Showtime
has renewed its rookie comedy House of Lies for a second season, the
network announced Wednesday.
In its first
season, House of Lies is on track to become the network's highest-rated
comedy; it scored the second-highest rated freshman premiere on Jan. 8. Across
all platforms, House of Lies averages close to four million weekly
viewers.
Showtime also
picked up its two other current Sunday night series, Shameless and Californication
for a third and sixth season, respectively. Shameless, averaging 4.75
million viewers (up 30% from season one) across its platforms ranks as the
network's #2 series behind Dexter. Californication is averaging close
to three million viewers across all platforms, a 10% increase from last season.
"These three shows
are clearly resonating with audiences as evidenced by their steady growth on
Sunday nights," said Showtime's entertainment president David Nevins.
"We are extremely pleased with the creative work being done by the casts,
producers and writers -- and I so appreciate that each of these series has such
a clear and distinctive voice."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.