Showtime Orders Second Season of 'House of Lies'

Showtime

has renewed its rookie comedy House of Lies for a second season, the

network announced Wednesday.

In its first

season, House of Lies is on track to become the network's highest-rated

comedy; it scored the second-highest rated freshman premiere on Jan. 8. Across

all platforms, House of Lies averages close to four million weekly

viewers.

Showtime also

picked up its two other current Sunday night series, Shameless and Californication

for a third and sixth season, respectively. Shameless, averaging 4.75

million viewers (up 30% from season one) across its platforms ranks as the

network's #2 series behind Dexter. Californication is averaging close

to three million viewers across all platforms, a 10% increase from last season.

"These three shows

are clearly resonating with audiences as evidenced by their steady growth on

Sunday nights," said Showtime's entertainment president David Nevins.

"We are extremely pleased with the creative work being done by the casts,

producers and writers -- and I so appreciate that each of these series has such

a clear and distinctive voice."