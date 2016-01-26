Showtime Orders Second Season of ‘Billions’

Showtime has picked up a second season of hot drama Billions, which had the best debut for an original series in network history, tallying 6.5 million viewers. The series debuted Jan. 17.

Billions airs Sundays at 10 p.m. Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis star in the series, which pits a U.S. attorney against a brash hedge-fund titan.

The robust premiere, which beat Ray Donovan’s previous record for the network, was helped by a free Showtime preview across much of the country, and strong reviews.

Brian Koppelman and David Levien created and executive produce Billions, as does NY Times financial columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin.