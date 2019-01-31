Showtime Orders Season Ten of ‘Shameless’

Showtime has ordered a tenth season of comedy Shameless. The renewal establishes Shameless as Showtime’s longest running series ever. Production begins this year.

William H. Macy, Jeremy Allen White, Ethan Cutkosky, Emma Kenney, Christian Isaiah and Cameron Monaghan are in the cast. Emmy Rossum departs after season nine.

“The Gallaghers are a force of nature, and they are coming back,” said Gary Levine, president of entertainment at Showtime. “Shameless, with its ever-growing fan base, is like no other show on television. We are thrilled it will live on with its unique blend of love and larceny on Showtime."

The second half of season nine started Jan. 20. Emmy Rossum’s Fiona is at a low point and Debbie (Emma Kenney) takes on more responsibility in keeping the family afloat. Macy’s Frank enjoys the honeymoon period of his relationship with Ingrid (guest star Katey Sagal) before reality interferes. Lip (White) and Carl (Cutkosky) dive deep into new, complicated relationships, as Kev (Steve Howey) and V (Shanola Hampton) realize they are in over their heads with their latest family plans.

Paul Abbott created the show.

Shameless is produced by Bonanza Productions in association with John Wells Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Developed for American television by John Wells, the series is executive produced by Wells and Nancy M. Pimental.

“All of us on Shameless are delighted that we get to tell more wonderful Gallagher stories – and thankful to Showtime for their continued support,” said Wells. “We can’t wait to get back to work with this extraordinary cast.”