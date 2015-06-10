Showtime Orders Season 5 of ‘Episodes’

Showtime has renewed Episodes for a fifth season.

Filming for the nine-episode season will begin in 2016 in London. Episodes, whose fourth season concluded in March, stars Golden Globe winner and Emmy nominee Matt LeBlanc as a fictional version of himself. David Crane and Jeffrey Klarik, who have received three Emmy nominations for writing, created and executive produce the comedy.

“We are so pleased to continue working with David Crane and Jeffrey Klarik, two of the sharpest creative minds in comedy, along with the incredibly talented cast, led by Matt LeBlanc,” said David Nevins, president of Showtime Networks. “And now that viewers have even more ways to access Showtime programming, I’m excited for a whole new audience to watch this smart, funny comedy gem.”

Last week Showtime announced a new OTT streaming service set to launch in July.