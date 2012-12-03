Showtime Orders Multi-Episode Doc on Climate Change From Cameron, Schwarzenegger

Showtime has greenlit a multi-part documentary on climate change, calledYears of Living Dangerously, that will feature many of Hollywood's biggest filmmakers and actors.

Showtime will air six to eight episodes of Years of Living Dangerously in 2013.

Matt Damon, Don Cheadle and Alec Baldwin well help narrate, with Edward Norton expected to sign on as well. The New York Times' Thomas Friedman, Nicholas Kristof and Mark Bittman, and MSNBC's Chris Hayes will serve as reporters for Years of Living Dangerously.

The project is executive produced by James Cameron, Jerry Weintraub, and Arnold Schwarzenegger, along with 60 Minutes producers Joel Bach and David Gelber, and climate expert Daniel Abbasi.

"The recent devastation on the East Coast is a tragic reminder of the direct link between our daily lives and climate change," said David Nevins, president of entertainment for Showtime. "This series presents a unique opportunity to combine the large-scale filmmaking styles of James Cameron, Jerry Weintraub and Arnold Schwarzenegger -- arguably some of Hollywood's biggest movie makers -- with the hard-hitting, intimate journalism of 60 Minutes veterans Joel Bach and David Gelber. I believe this combination will make for a thought-provoking television event."