Showtime Orders Morgan Spurlock Docu-Series

Showtime has ordered documentary series Seven Deadly Sins from Morgan Spurlock, under his Warrior Poets banner, along with his producing partner Jeremy Chilnick.

The Spurlock-hosted series, which will see each individual episode focused on one of the Seven Deadly Sins -- Lust, Gluttony, Greed, Sloth, Wrath, Envy and Pride -- told through Spurlock's "unique and extreme lens."

The series will premiere Thursday, June 19 at 11 p.m.

"For years, I've wanted to do an Alfred Hitchcock Presents style show comprised completely of non-fiction stories," said Spurlock. "A series just as dark and twisted as anything fiction could imagine, and now I'm thrilled to have that dream come true with Seven Deadly Sins."