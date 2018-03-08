Showtime Orders More Trump-Focused ‘Our Cartoon President’

Showtime has extended the order of its animated series Our Cartoon President, about the “tru-ish adventures” of President Donald Trump and “his merry band of advisors and family members,” as Showtime puts it.



Showtime has picked up seven new episodes, to air this summer.



The half-hour series is executive produced by The Late Show host Stephen Colbert, R.J. Fried and Late Show executive producer Chris Licht. Fried is the showrunner.



It premiered Feb. 11.



"I know a lot of people wanted to do this, and I'm honored that the Cartoon President invited our documentary crew into his private world,” Colbert said when the show was announced. “I've seen some of the footage, and I look forward to sharing the man behind the MAGA."



Our Cartoon President will air the last of its initial 10-episode run Sunday, April 8.



The show is produced by CBS Television Studios. Tim Luecke is lead animator and co-executive producer.