Showtime Orders More 'Episodes'
Showtime has renewed
comedy Episodes for a third season, David
Nevins, president of entertainment at the pay cabler announced Thursday.
Produced in
conjunction with the BBC, Showtimewill
begin production on the nine half-hour episodes next year in Los Angeles and
London.
Episodes, which stars Matt LeBlanc as a fictionalized version of himself, averaged 1.66
million weekly viewers across multiple platforms in its second season. The show
is executive produced by David Crane and Jeffrey Klarik, as well as Jimmy
Mulville from Hat Trick Productions.
