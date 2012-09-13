Showtime Orders More 'Episodes'

Showtime has renewed

comedy Episodes for a third season, David

Nevins, president of entertainment at the pay cabler announced Thursday.

Produced in

conjunction with the BBC, Showtimewill

begin production on the nine half-hour episodes next year in Los Angeles and

London.

Episodes, which stars Matt LeBlanc as a fictionalized version of himself, averaged 1.66

million weekly viewers across multiple platforms in its second season. The show

is executive produced by David Crane and Jeffrey Klarik, as well as Jimmy

Mulville from Hat Trick Productions.