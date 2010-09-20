Showtime Orders More 'Big C,' 'Weeds'

Showtime has picked up additional seasons of Weeds and new comedy The Big C, the network announced Sept. 20.



The Big C, starring Laura Linney as a woman who decides to shake up her status-quo existence after being diagnosed with terminal cancer, became the most-watched series premiere in network history when it bowed last month, garnering more than 6.5 million viewers across various platforms.

Weeds is currently in its sixth season.

Showtime has ordered 13 episodes of The Big C and at least 13 of Weeds.

New seasons of both series will bow in 2011.

"The unprecedented viewership for both The Big C and Weeds proves that audiences love these shows as much as we do,"

David Nevins, Showtime's president of entertainment, said in a statement. "There are definitely more comedic adventures in store for these fascinating, complex women. For six seasons, we've happily traveled along with Nancy Botwin and we're equally as excited to follow Laura Linney and The Big C team as they chart Cathy's unique journey through such a provocative and personal subject as cancer. We're thrilled that these two signature shows will be returning to the network in 2011."