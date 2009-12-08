Showtime Orders ‘Inside NASCAR'

Showtime has ordered Inside NASCAR, a weekly highlights and analysis program following the world of auto racing. The program will premiere after the season finale of Inside The NFL Wednesday, February 10, at 10 p.m.

Much like Inside The NFL is produced in conjunction with NFL Films, Inside NASCAR will be produced with the NASCAR Media Group, and will be filmed at a brand new production facility at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"Given the level of access to drivers, tracks and teams afforded by NASCAR, we can offer something truly unique to both hard core and casual race fans," said Senior Vice President and General Manager of Showtime Sports Ken Hershman. "We'll take viewers into new areas of the sport, into the hearts and minds of the world class drivers and teams, and give them inside access to stock car racing and NASCAR like never before."

In some respects, the addition of the show is a shot across the bow to HBO Sports, which made its first move into the NASCAR arena a month and a half ago with 24/7 Jimmy Johnson: Race To Daytona.

It also expands Showtime's "Inside" sports brand, which the network acquired in 2008 when it picked up Inside The NFL after HBO canceled the long-running show.