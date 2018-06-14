Showtime Orders Don Cheadle Comedy ‘Black Monday’

Showtime has ordered the comedy Black Monday, starring and executive produced by Don Cheadle. The series was created by David Caspe and Jordan Cahan, who will be executive producers and showrunners. Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, who will also executive produce, directed the pilot.

Showtime ordered 10 episodes of Black Monday, a co-production between the cable network and Sony Pictures Television Studios. The series will premiere in 2019.

Black Monday will take viewers back to October 19, 1987, a.k.a. Black Monday, when the stock market crashed. It is the story of how a group of outsiders took on the old-boys club of Wall Street and ended up crashing the world’s largest financial system, a Lamborghini limousine, Don Henley’s birthday party and the glass ceiling.

“Black Monday is a scathing comic commentary on the excess of the ’80s," said David Nevins, president and CEO of Showtime Networks Inc. "Don Cheadle, Andrew Rannells and Regina Hall lead a hilarious cast that takes on blue-blooded Wall Street as the Bad News Bears of Wall Street trading firms.”

Cheadle was the star and executive producer of House of Lies on Showtime.

Andrew Rannells and Regina Hall are also in the cast.