Showtime Orders Cameron Crowe Pilot ‘Roadies’

Showtime has given a pilot order to Roadies, a comedy about a crew working on a rock tour, from executive producer Cameron Crowe, the network announced Wednesday. Crowe will write and direct the pilot.

Winnie Holzman will serve as showrunner and will also executive produce with J.J. Abrams and Bryan Burk. Kathy Lingg will serve as co-executive producer. The pilot will be produced by Bad Robot Productions, Vinyl Films and Dooley & Company Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

"Cameron Crowe is one of my all-time movie heroes,” said Showtime Networks president David Nevins. “Winnie Holzman created and wrote one of my favorite TV shows ever. J.J., among many other things, is a consummate television producer. Best of all: the comedy script they’ve come up with together is brilliant, original and full of life."