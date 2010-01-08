Showtime Orders ‘The Big C'
By Alex Weprin
Showtime is sending its dark comedy starring Laura Linney to
series. Originally called The C Word, but now known as The Big C,
the pay cable network has ordered 13 episodes of the series, which follows
Linney as a wife and mother who learns she has breast cancer. Oliver Platt has
also been cast as Linney's husband.
"Laura Linney is the consummate actor and producer, and
we're thrilled she has chosen to come to Showtime in this extraordinary
series," said Showtime Entertainment President Robert Greenblatt.
"The character and her journey are complex, requiring layered nuances of
comedy and drama which I believe no one else could do better than Laura.
And she's surrounded by a gifted ensemble of actors who will bring this show
vividly to life."
Darlene Hunt is the creator, writer and executive producer
of the series, with Linney, Neal H. Moritz and Vivian Cannon also on board as
executive producers. The program is from Original Film in association with Sony
Pictures Television.
The Big C is slated to debut on Showtime in the fall
of 2010.
