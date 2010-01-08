Showtime Orders ‘The Big C'

Showtime is sending its dark comedy starring Laura Linney to

series. Originally called The C Word, but now known as The Big C,

the pay cable network has ordered 13 episodes of the series, which follows

Linney as a wife and mother who learns she has breast cancer. Oliver Platt has

also been cast as Linney's husband.

"Laura Linney is the consummate actor and producer, and

we're thrilled she has chosen to come to Showtime in this extraordinary

series," said Showtime Entertainment President Robert Greenblatt.

"The character and her journey are complex, requiring layered nuances of

comedy and drama which I believe no one else could do better than Laura.

And she's surrounded by a gifted ensemble of actors who will bring this show

vividly to life."

Darlene Hunt is the creator, writer and executive producer

of the series, with Linney, Neal H. Moritz and Vivian Cannon also on board as

executive producers. The program is from Original Film in association with Sony

Pictures Television.

The Big C is slated to debut on Showtime in the fall

of 2010.