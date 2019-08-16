Showtime Offers Two Episodes of ‘On Becoming a God’ For Free

Showtime has put the first two episodes of dark comedy On Becoming a God in Central Florida online for free sampling. The two episodes are on YouTube, SHO.com and showtime.com, and on pay-TV providers’ websites and on-demand channels.

The series, starring Kirsten Dunst and set in 1992, premieres Sunday, Aug. 25. Dunst plays Krystal, who works at a water park outside Orlando, Florida, and gets involved in “the cultish, flag-waving, multibillion-dollar pyramid scheme that drove her to ruin in the first place,” in Showtime’s words.

Robert Funke and Matt Lutsky created the show and executive produce it, alongside Smokehouse Pictures’ George Clooney and Grant Heslov, along with Dunst, Charlie McDowell, Sarah Shepard and Esta Spalding. Spalding is showrunner.

Sony’s TriStar Television produces the series.

Gary Levine, Showtime president of entertainment, said of the show at TCA Press Tour, “Kirsten Dunst is brilliant in it, and the tone of it is just spot on.”