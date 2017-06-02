Showtime Offers 'Twin Peaks' Episodes to Non-Subscribers

Showtime is offering the first two episodes of its limited series Twin Peaks for free to non-subscribers, who can watch this weekend on YouTube, Sho.com and Facebook. The free sampling goes on between Friday and Sunday at midnight.

The first four episodesare currently available to subscribers on Showtime On Demand and Showtime Anytime.

Part 5 of the series airs Sunday, June 4.

Directed by David Lynch, the 18-part limited event series picks up 25 years after the inhabitants of a quaint northwestern town were stunned when their homecoming queen Laura Palmer was murdered. Kyle MacLachlan stars as FBI special agent Dale Cooper.

A rethinking of their early '90s series, Twin Peaks is written and executive produced by creators David Lynch and Mark Frost and is executive produced by Sabrina S. Sutherland.

Showtime is also offering the premiere of drama I'm Dying Up Here free on YouTube and Sho.com and across multiple providers’ devices, websites, apps and on demand channels, ahead of its linear debut June 4.