Showtime Offers Sneak Peek at ‘The Chi’

Showtime is releasing new drama The Chi ahead of its on-air debut. Viewers can watch the series premiere for free on YouTube, Facebook, Sho.com and Showtime.com, and on multiple television and streaming providers’ on-demand channels. The linear premiere is Sunday, Jan. 7.



The Chi was created by Emmy winner Lena Waithe, and executive produced by Waithe, Common and Elwood Reid, who is showrunner. Produced in Chicago, the series “explores the humanity behind the headlines sensationalizing the South Side of Chicago,” according to Showtime.



Showtime calls it “a timely coming-of-age story centering on a group of residents who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption.”



The cast includes Jason Mitchell, Jacob Latimore, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Armando Riesco and Tiffany Boone.



The Chi is produced by Fox 21 Television Studios.