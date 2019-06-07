Showtime Offers ‘City on a Hill’ Premiere for All, for Free

Showtime has released the premiere of drama City on a Hill for free online sampling. It is available on YouTube, Facebook and Sho.com, as well as on various television providers’ on-demand channels.

The series begins on Showtime June 16. “Set in early ’90s Boston, where racism is endemic and crime is widespread, the series follows an unlikely alliance between FBI agent Jackie Rohr (Kevin Bacon) and Assistant District Attorney Decourcy Ward (Aldis Hodge),” is how Showtime puts it.

Chuck MacLean created the show and Tom Fontana is showrunner. They executive produce, along with Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jennifer Todd, Michael Cuesta and Barry Levinson.

The idea for the series came from Affleck when he was researching his 2010 film The Town.

There are 10 episodes.