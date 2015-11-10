Showtime Networks Ups Levine to Programming President

Gary Levine has been named president of programming at Showtime Networks. Joining Showtime as executive VP of original programming in 2001, he will continue to be responsible for the development and creative oversight of all Showtime original series, documentaries and specials across all platforms, and will now also oversee casting and program operations for the network. Levine will continue reporting to David Nevins, president of Showtime Networks.

"Gary has been an integral part of building Showtime Networks' stellar original programming brand," said Nevins. "He also happens to be one of the most respected creative executives in the business because he knows how to bring out the best in everyone who works with him. Gary has proven to be an invaluable creative partner to me since the day I arrived at Showtime. I am confident that in his expanded role he will lead our programming team to outstanding new heights."

Showtime's originals include series Homeland, The Affair, Ray Donovan, Shameless and Masters of Sex, and a batch of movies and documentaries.

Prior to joining Showtime, Levine was president of Internet entertainment company Icebox. Previously, he headed development at Warner Brothers Television, Witt-Thomas Productions and ABC (drama). Earlier in his career, Levine was a producer with New York's Roundabout Theatre and The Puerto Rican Traveling Theatre, and was managing director of the Williamstown Theatre Festival.

Showtime Networks is a subsidiary of CBS Corp. Besides Showtime, it owns and operates The Movie Channel and Flix.