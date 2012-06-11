Showtime Names Robin Gurney as Senior VP of Original Programming
Showtime announced Monday that it has named Robin Gurney senior VP of original programming.
Gurney
will be replacing Pearlena Igbokwe, who is leaving the network when her
contract expires at the end of the month. Gurney's responsibilities
will include development and oversight of original series for Showtime.
"Robin
is a great get for us," said Gary Levine, executive VP, original
programming. "Her passion, her talent, her instincts and her experience
make her a magnet for great writing and a perfect addition to the
outstanding creative executives that I am so grateful to work with here
at Showtime."
"Robin
and I had a great, creative working relationship for five years at
Imagine," added David Nevins, president of entertainment for Showtime. "I
am so thrilled to finally have an opportunity to work together here at
Showtime."
Gurney spent the past seven years as senior VP of development and production for Imagine Television.
