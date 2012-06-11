Showtime Names Robin Gurney as Senior VP of Original Programming

Showtime announced Monday that it has named Robin Gurney senior VP of original programming.

Gurney

will be replacing Pearlena Igbokwe, who is leaving the network when her

contract expires at the end of the month. Gurney's responsibilities

will include development and oversight of original series for Showtime.

"Robin

is a great get for us," said Gary Levine, executive VP, original

programming. "Her passion, her talent, her instincts and her experience

make her a magnet for great writing and a perfect addition to the

outstanding creative executives that I am so grateful to work with here

at Showtime."

"Robin

and I had a great, creative working relationship for five years at

Imagine," added David Nevins, president of entertainment for Showtime. "I

am so thrilled to finally have an opportunity to work together here at

Showtime."

Gurney spent the past seven years as senior VP of development and production for Imagine Television.