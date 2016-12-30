Showtime Makes ‘Homeland’ Season Premiere Available… Now

Showtime subscribers can view the season six premiere of Homeland now, two-plus weeks in advance of its linear debut. The season premiere is available on Showtime’s streaming service, on demand and on Showtime Anytime; its scheduled TV debut is Sunday, Jan. 15.

The acclaimed spy drama has Claire Danes, Rupert Friend and Mandy Patinkin in the cast. Set in the U.S., the new season focuses on the aftermath of a U.S. presidential election and the transition between Election Day and the inauguration for a president-elect, played by Elizabeth Marvel. The season is in production in New York, and Danes’ Carrie Mathison is living in Brooklyn.

Produced by Fox 21 Television Studios, Homeland was developed for American television by Alex Gansa and Howard Gordon. Along with those two the executive producers are Danes, Chip Johannessen, Lesli Linka Glatter, Michael Klick, Patrick Harbinson, Avi Nir, Ran Telem and Gideon Raff.