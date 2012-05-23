Showtimeto Launch Free Preview Weekend Targeted at Emmy Voters
Showtime will have
a free preview weekend from June 15-17 in New York and Los Angeles targeted at
Emmy voters, the first network to ever do so.
The "Best in
SHO" free preview weekend -- which includes full-season access to the
net's original series like Homeland, Dexter, The Borgias and Nurse
Jackie -- is part of the network's overall campaign, and will be available
through Time Warner Cable and DirecTV. Emmy nominations will be announced
Thursday, July 19 at 5:35 a.m. PT.
"Given our
incredibly strong slate of original programming this year, our goal was to cut
through the clutter and create seamless access for Emmy voters to view as many
back-to-back episodes of our critically-acclaimed series as possible,"
said Trisha Cardoso, executive VP of corporate communications,
Showtime Networks, Inc. "This free preview weekend complements our online
streaming efforts - now voters have a chance to watch our award-winning series
on air and online."
