Showtimeto Launch Free Preview Weekend Targeted at Emmy Voters

Showtime will have

a free preview weekend from June 15-17 in New York and Los Angeles targeted at

Emmy voters, the first network to ever do so.

The "Best in

SHO" free preview weekend -- which includes full-season access to the

net's original series like Homeland, Dexter, The Borgias and Nurse

Jackie -- is part of the network's overall campaign, and will be available

through Time Warner Cable and DirecTV. Emmy nominations will be announced

Thursday, July 19 at 5:35 a.m. PT.

"Given our

incredibly strong slate of original programming this year, our goal was to cut

through the clutter and create seamless access for Emmy voters to view as many

back-to-back episodes of our critically-acclaimed series as possible,"

said Trisha Cardoso, executive VP of corporate communications,

Showtime Networks, Inc. "This free preview weekend complements our online

streaming efforts - now voters have a chance to watch our award-winning series

on air and online."