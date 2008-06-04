Showtime Green-Lights The United States of Tara

Showtime picked up 12 episodes of The United States of Tara, a half-hour comedy starring Toni Collette.

Juno writer Diablo Cody wrote the pilot and will serve as a writer and executive producer on the series going forward.

The series follows a wife and mother who suffers from disassociative identity (multiple personality) disorder and how her family copes with having to deal with a whole new person any given day.

“Showtime is known as the home of several shows featuring flawed main characters, and we welcome Tara -- and all her alternate personalities -- to the fold,” Showtime president Robert Greenblatt said in announcing the pickup. “What a pleasure to watch Diablo Cody and Toni Collette work together -- a combination of inspired writing and acting that raises this show from just a curiosity to a compelling examination of a modern family.”