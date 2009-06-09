Showtime Gives 'Nurse Jackie' A Second Season

Nurse Jackie had the right prescription for Showtime.

Following the top original series premiere in its history with the Edie Falco-starrer last night, the premium network has ordered a second-season of the show.

Nurse Jackie, which features the Emmy Award-winning Falco as an emergency room nurse who must juggle the complexities of her professional and family life with the dualities of her own addictive personality, scored 1 million viewers during its June 8 bow at 10:30 p.m., according to Nielsen Media Research data. The show added another 350,000 watchers during its encore at 11:30 p.m.

