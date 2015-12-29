Showtime Follows Irish to Fiesta Bowl Game

Showtime Sports is extending its series covering the Notre Dame football team an extra episode to cover its bowl game against Ohio State University.

The Fighting Irish, ranked eighth, will take on the No. 7 Buckeyes in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year’s Day. Showtime’s episode featuring behind-the-scenes access to the game will debut Jan. 5 at 10 p.m. ET.

During the regular season, the series, A Season With Notre Dame Football, helped introduce a national audience to the most charismatic student-athletes of “Team 127”—seniors Sheldon Day and Joe Schmidt, college football’s best linebacker Jaylon Smith, junior wide receiver Will Fuller who enjoyed a breakout season, freshman Jerry Tillery and backup quarterback-turned-offensive leader DeShone Kizer.

The extra episode will document the final chapter of the 2015 season for Notre Dame.

Viewers can catch up on the series' previous 13 episodes on Showtime On Demand, Showtime Anytime, and on Showtime’s streaming service