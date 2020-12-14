Showtime Extends ‘Shameless’ With ‘Hall of Shame’ Episodes

Its eleventh season under way, Shameless and Showtime debut Shameless Hall of Shame, a six-episode series featuring new scenes juxtaposed with a retrospective look at each character’s journey, Dec. 27.

The first episode will feature Ian (Cameron Monaghan) and Mickey (Noel Fisher), showcasing their unique relationship and its evolution from a teen fling into a loving, complicated marriage.

New episodes of Shameless Hall of Shame will be interspersed throughout the eleventh and final season.

"This 11-year journey with the Gallagher family has been a total pleasure for us from the beginning,” said executive producer John Wells, “and we're excited to share a look back at the many trials, tribulations and laughs of those 11 seasons with our fans.”

The show premiered in 2011. Season 11 began Dec. 6. The final season finds the Gallagher family and the South Side at a crossroads, teases Showtime. “Changes have come through the COVID pandemic, gentrification and aging, leaving the city and the Gallagher's to reconcile both.”

Season 10 averaged 5.7 million weekly viewers across platforms, according to Showtime.

William H. Macy, Jeremy Allen White, Ethan Cutkosky, Shanola Hampton, Steve Howey and Emma Kenney are in the cast along with Monaghan and Fisher.

Created by Paul Abbott, the series is produced by Bonanza Productions in association with John Wells Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Developed for American television by John Wells, Showtime is executive produced by Wells, Nancy M. Pimental, Joe Lawson, Iain MacDonald and Michael Hissrich.