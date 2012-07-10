ShowtimeExec Pearlena Igbokwe to Head Drama Development at NBC
NBC
Entertainment is continuing to fill its executive suite with former Showtime
executives, on Tuesday naming Pearlena Igbokwe executive VP of drama
development. She replaces Laura Lancaster, who will remain as a consultant
through the drama development season.
Igbokwe
worked closely with Bob Greenblatt, now chairman of NBC Entertainment, for
seven years at Showtime where she helped develop the pilot for Dexter and
oversaw every season of the net's top hit. At Showtime she also developed the
pilot for the upcoming Masters of Sex and supervised comedies Nurse Jackie and
The Big C.
In her new
role, Igbokwe will oversee the development of all NBC dramas, reporting to NBC Entertainment
president Jennifer Salke.
"Pearlena has forged an impressive track record
over her successful career that has earned her the admiration of the creative
community," Salke said in a statement. "She will bring a unique
perspective to development that will help us reach our goal of once again
making NBC the home of some of the best and most respected dramas on
television."
Other former
Showtime execs who have joined NBC in Greenblatt's tenure include marketingpresident Len Fogge,
VP of talent management Diane Hatlestad and
executive VP of communications Rich Licata.
