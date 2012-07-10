ShowtimeExec Pearlena Igbokwe to Head Drama Development at NBC

NBC

Entertainment is continuing to fill its executive suite with former Showtime

executives, on Tuesday naming Pearlena Igbokwe executive VP of drama

development. She replaces Laura Lancaster, who will remain as a consultant

through the drama development season.

Igbokwe

worked closely with Bob Greenblatt, now chairman of NBC Entertainment, for

seven years at Showtime where she helped develop the pilot for Dexter and

oversaw every season of the net's top hit. At Showtime she also developed the

pilot for the upcoming Masters of Sex and supervised comedies Nurse Jackie and

The Big C.

In her new

role, Igbokwe will oversee the development of all NBC dramas, reporting to NBC Entertainment

president Jennifer Salke.

"Pearlena has forged an impressive track record

over her successful career that has earned her the admiration of the creative

community," Salke said in a statement. "She will bring a unique

perspective to development that will help us reach our goal of once again

making NBC the home of some of the best and most respected dramas on

television."

Other former

Showtime execs who have joined NBC in Greenblatt's tenure include marketingpresident Len Fogge,

VP of talent management Diane Hatlestad and

executive VP of communications Rich Licata.