Showtime to End ‘Nurse Jackie’

Showtime will say goodbye to another one of its longrunning series, announcing Wednesday that the upcoming seventh season of Nurse Jackie will be the show’s last.

The network said production would begin this week on the show’s seventh and final season, which will air sometime in 2015.

The series has been one of the pay-cabler’s highest-rated comedies; its sixth season averaged 3.4 million weekly viewers across platforms, a rise from its previous campaign.

Nurse Jackie has also resulted in Emmy wins for star Edie Falco and Merritt Wever.